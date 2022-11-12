News and First Alert Weather App
UWSP volleyball falls in 2nd round of NCAA tournament

(WSAW)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Nov. 11, 2022
ST. PAUL, Minn. (WSAW) - UWSP volleyball fell to Northwestern College in St. Paul on Friday to end their season in the second round of the NCAA tournament.

Playing in the tournament for their third straight season, the #14 Pointers held a lead late of 22-20 in the first set over #4 Northwestern College. However, the Eagles were able to force three set points before a kill from Ari Schmidt ended the set with an Eagles 27-25 victory.

After they lost the first set, the Eagles dominated the next two sets, 25-20 and 25-15, to claim a 3-0 win.

Olivia Paulkner and Ashley Kopp tied for the team-lead with 10 kills each, while Grace Michalski led the team with 32 assists.

