Stratford football advances to state title game

Stratford celebrates a touchdown in the first half of a 20-14 win over St. Mary's Springs in...
Stratford celebrates a touchdown in the first half of a 20-14 win over St. Mary's Springs in level 4 of the playoffs(WSAW)
By Noah Manderfeld and Ben Helwig
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 9:49 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WAUPACA, Wis. (WSAW) - Stratford football has advanced to the state championship game for the 10th time in school history with a thrilling 20-14 win over St. Mary’s Springs in overtime.

The two sides scored a combined 27 points from the fourth quarter on in a thrilling game. Eventually, Koehler Kilty’s touchdown in overtime was the deciding score in the Stratford win.

In a matchup of two programs with a combined 21 appearances in state title games, Stratford took the early advantage with a touchdown from Braeden Schueller late in the second quarter. Schueller found Gavin Leonhardt for the only score of the first half.

In a defensive slugfest, St. Mary’s Springs had two interceptions in the first half, but the Stratford defense held firm.Still 7-0 into the fourth, the Ledgers finally found the end zone on a Tigers defensive mishap with 8:27 left to go in the game.

The Tigers responded with a touchdown from two-yard run from quarterback Schueller with under two minutes left, giving them the 14-7 lead. St. Mary’s Springs offense came to life in the final minute, scoring a touchdown with 27 seconds left to tie the game at 14. The Ledgers elected to kick an extra point rather than go for a two-point conversion.

In overtime, Kilty took a hand-off inside the ten-yard-line to give Stratford a 20-14 lead. A defensive stop on the Ledgers turn on offense gave Stratford the 20-14 win.

