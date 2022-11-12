Newman Catholic wins second straight 8-player state title

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Newman Catholic football has won their second straight 8-player state title with a 54-0 win over Belmont.

Playing in their third straight championship game, Newman Catholic was dominant from the start, scoring 47 points in the first half. Conner Krach threw two touchdowns while running in another pair. His running back, Thomas Bates, had two rushing touchdowns and two receiving touchdowns.

Newman extends their winning streak to 30, dating back to the 2019 state championship game. The Cardinals have now outscored opponents 103-6 in their two state championship game victories.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.