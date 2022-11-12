Merrill’s Amber Winter wins state in girls 100-yard breaststroke

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Merrill senior Amber Winter won state in the Division 2 100-yard breaststroke at the state meet in Milwaukee on Friday.

Winter won the race with a time of 1:04.45, one and a half seconds faster than her seed time. Winter was third in the event in 2020.

D2-100 BREASTSTROKE: Amber Winter, a Merrill senior, claims the State Title after placing 3rd in 2020. 🥇



🥈 Zoey Rank, Jefferson/Cambridge



🥉 Cheyenne Boroughs, Stoughton #wiaaswimdive @MerrillBluejays @GoJHSEagles @WeAreStoughton pic.twitter.com/jmsG5BueMd — WIAA State Tournaments (@wiaawistate) November 12, 2022

Elsewhere in the Division 2 meet, Tomahawk’s Paige Dekiep placed second in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 58 seconds.

For Rhinelander, Abi Winnicki finished fourth in the 100-yard freestyle and in the 200-yard freestyle relay with a team of Ellyse Younker, Lily Thorsen, Genevieve Fugle and Winnicki.

In the 400-yard freestyle relay, the team of Younker, Camilla Gruett, Fugle and Winnicki also took home fourth. Rhinelander as a team finished in fifth.

