News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Merrill’s Amber Winter wins state in girls 100-yard breaststroke

(WEAU)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 12:20 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Merrill senior Amber Winter won state in the Division 2 100-yard breaststroke at the state meet in Milwaukee on Friday.

Winter won the race with a time of 1:04.45, one and a half seconds faster than her seed time. Winter was third in the event in 2020.

Elsewhere in the Division 2 meet, Tomahawk’s Paige Dekiep placed second in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 58 seconds.

For Rhinelander, Abi Winnicki finished fourth in the 100-yard freestyle and in the 200-yard freestyle relay with a team of Ellyse Younker, Lily Thorsen, Genevieve Fugle and Winnicki.

In the 400-yard freestyle relay, the team of Younker, Camilla Gruett, Fugle and Winnicki also took home fourth. Rhinelander as a team finished in fifth.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oneida County Investigation
Oneida County Sheriff’s Department: Meth trafficking suspects were working with Mexican cartel
Crews on scene of fire north of Wausau on Nov. 10
Crews investigating cause of house fire near Wausau
Aubrey Brown of Marshfield signs to be a thrower at Minnesota State-Mankato
Several area athletes ink commitments on signing day
Michael Gendron
Body of overdose victim found outside in Knowlton, brother charged with moving corpse
FILE - In this Oct. 7, 2018, file photo, Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy watches the...
Packers preparing for McCarthy’s return

Latest News

Rhinelander Boys Soccer
Rhinelander boys soccer losses in state semifinal
Athens' Volleyball practicing days prior to State Tournament game vs. Monticello.
Confidence, chemistry powering Athens volleyball ahead of state tournament
Edgar volleyball celebrates a point during their regional final match against Marathon.
Edgar, Athens volleyball, Wisconsin Rapids boys soccer win regionals
Cross Country runners compete in the sectional at Standing Rocks Park.
Cross country runners race to qualify for state