News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Iranian who inspired “The Terminal” dies at Paris airport

FILE - Merhan Karimi Nasseri sits among his belongings at Terminal 1 of Roissy Charles De...
FILE - Merhan Karimi Nasseri sits among his belongings at Terminal 1 of Roissy Charles De Gaulle Airport, north of Paris on Aug. 11, 2004. Karimi Nasseri for 18 years in Paris' Charles de Gaulle Airport and inspired the Steven Spielberg film "The Terminal" died Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 in the airport, officials said.(MICHEL EULER | AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 1:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS (AP) — An Iranian man who lived for 18 years in Paris’ Charles de Gaulle Airport and inspired the Steven Spielberg film “The Terminal” died Saturday in the airport, officials said.

Merhan Karimi Nasseri died after a heart attack in the airport’s Terminal 2F around midday, according to an official with the Paris airport authority. Police and a medical team treated him but were not able to save him, the official said. The official was not authorized to be publicly named.

Karimi Nasseri, believed to have been born in 1945, lived in the airport’s Terminal 1 from 1988 until 2006, first in legal limbo because he lacked residency papers and later by choice, according to French media reports.

He had been living in the airport again in recent weeks, the airport official said.

His saga inspired “The Terminal” starring Tom Hanks, and a French film.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oneida County Investigation
Oneida County Sheriff’s Department: Meth trafficking suspects were working with Mexican cartel
Michael Gendron
Body of overdose victim found outside in Knowlton, brother charged with moving corpse
Video: Man damages power meter
Wausau Police release video of suspect that damaged electric meter
Cindy Schulz-Juedes took the stand on Oct. 22, 2021 in her trial where she is accused of...
Woman on trial for husband’s 2006 murder takes the stand in own defense
Veterans Day is Nov. 11, 2022.
Many restaurants and businesses to show their appreciation for active military and veterans with deals on Veterans Day

Latest News

An election worker processes ballots at the Clark County Election Department, Friday, Nov. 11,...
Senate control may come down to Nevada as count nears end
FILE: A passenger with box cutter forced a Frontier Airlines flight to divert and land in Atlanta
Passenger with box cutter forces flight to make emergency landing
A police officer is being hailed a hero after saving a couple, their children and their dogs...
Officer called a hero for helping save family from house fire
Emergency crews in Louisiana rescued a woman after her car went into a home's attic.
Woman rescued after car crashes into home: ‘I’ve never seen anything like this’
An election worker processes ballots at the Clark County Election Department, Friday, Nov. 11,...
Senate control may come down to Nevada as count nears end