Granite Peak fires up first snow of the season

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - Granite Peak Ski Resort is used to making snow in early November. This year, the weather pushed their work back by at least a week, but on Friday, the snow guns fired up.

“You’ve just got to wait for the pattern to shift, and that definitely shifted yesterday,” said General Manager Greg Fisher.

With a cold snap expected to extend for the next week, Fisher says they expect to make up for lost time.

“We are still on track to open up on the 23rd,” Fisher said.

Granite Peak likes to open the day before Thanksgiving. They said the first skiers are usually locals who are ready to get back out on the slopes.

“Kids are out of school locally. It gives them an opportunity to get out on the hill,” Fisher said.

The year, the resort upgraded its electrical capacity. That means more power sending water up to those snow guns. They also have at least eight new snow guns including three that can be moved on wheels.

“They have a little more firepower from the ground,” Fisher said. Preventing fires and fixing damage from lightning like they had last May is another priority. “There were about 30 lightning strikes here around the area. Obviously, Rib Mountain sticks out, and we have metal and radio towers and stuff,” Fisher said.

Fisher said they’re proud of the ways the resort is constantly improving for the community and tourists and looks forward to seeing even more in the future.

“It goes back a long ways. You know we are one of the first ski areas ever to open in the country and it’s quite remarkable actually,” Fisher said.

