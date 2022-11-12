News and First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather: Winter chill sticking around, chances for more flakes to fly

Lake effect snow continues Saturday night in the far north. Below average temps in the new week with some snow chances.
A big dip in the jet stream will keep the freezer door open around the Upper Midwest.
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The warm weather from earlier this week is now a distant memory and may not be experienced again until sometime next spring. In the meantime, winter-type temperatures and precipitation will be on the menu for the days ahead. Lake effect snow in the far north will be ongoing Saturday night in the far north, where roads will be slippery and snow-covered. In the majority of the rest of the region, lingering snow showers or flurries will wind down, with some clouds and cold conditions Saturday night. Lows in the upper 10s to low 20s.

Some clouds and cold tonight into Sunday morning.
Sunday features a mix of sun and clouds, staying chilly. Highs in the low 30s. It will be decent tailgating weather and game day weather for the big Packers game at Lambeau Field Sunday afternoon/evening. Bundle up with temps in the 30s and some passing clouds.

Some sun and staying chilly Sunday.
Partly cloudy and chilly for the game on Sunday afternoon into the evening.
Unsettled at times in the week ahead and continued colder than average on Monday with considerable cloudiness. Snow showers are possible during the afternoon into the evening. Highs in the low to mid 30s. Mainly cloudy Tuesday with periods of light snow as a storm system tracking through the Central Plains toward the Eastern Great Lakes throws moisture back toward the Badger State. The light snow or snow showers continue Tuesday night and into at least the first part of the day on Wednesday. At this point, a First Alert Weather Day is not expected to be issued, but we will monitor this as roads will be affected, ranging from wet or slippery if treated, to slushy and perhaps snow-covered at times. Highs Tuesday and Wednesday in the low to mid 30s.

The next notable weather maker could bring light snow to the region and affect travel conditions.
Mostly cloudy Thursday with a chance of flurries during the day, and snow showers at night with a cold front. High in the upper 20s. Colder times are on tap for late week into the start of next weekend. More clouds than breaks of sun Friday and next Saturday (November 19th) with daytime highs struggling to reach the low 20s, while overnight lows could be down into the 10s and single digits.

Highs in the week ahead will be running 5 to 20 degrees below average.
