Wausau Police release video of suspect that damaged electric meter

Video: Man damages power meter(Wausau Police)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a person they said damaged a residential power meter.

The incident happened around 4 a.m. Friday morning at home on the 300 block N. Bellis Street. Wausau Police said it has happened multiple times over the past few months, always around the same time of the morning.

“Now we have video of him,” a post on Facebook read. The suspect is an Asian man who police believe lives in the neighborhood.

If you have information bout the suspect contact Marathon County Crime Stoppers.

