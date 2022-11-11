News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

UWSP volleyball sweeps Coe College to start NCAA Tournament

(WSAW)
By Ben Helwig
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 8:19 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WSAW) - The UW-Stevens Point volleyball team got their NCAA Tournament journey off on the right foot Thursday, sweeping Coe College 3-0 (25-22, 25-20, 25-19).

The Pointers were in the driver’s seat for the majority of the match. Ashely Kopp and Melanie Meyer each had 14 kills to lead the team, while Emma Peterson added 21 digs. Sydney Mosinski, who also had 11 kills, had four blocks on the night.

UWSP moves on to the next round of the tournament and will face either Northwestern (St. Paul) or North Park Friday night in St. Paul at 7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oneida County Investigation
Oneida County Sheriff’s Department: Meth trafficking suspects were working with Mexican cartel
Adam Anderson, 35
MN man gets 4 years prison in crash that killed Stevens Point woman
Crews on scene of fire north of Wausau on Nov. 10
Crews investigating cause of house fire near Wausau
Aubrey Brown of Marshfield signs to be a thrower at Minnesota State-Mankato
Several area athletes ink commitments on signing day
Chick-fil-A
Rib Mountain considers plans for a Chick-fil-A

Latest News

FILE - In this Oct. 7, 2018, file photo, Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy watches the...
Packers preparing for McCarthy’s return
Milwaukee Bucks guard Jevon Carter (5) shoots over Oklahoma City Thunder forward Aleksej...
Carter scores career-high 36, Bucks beat Thunder in 2 OTs
Area Athletes sign National Letters of Intent
Area Athletes sign National Letters of Intent
Boston Celtics forward Sam Hauser smiles towards the bench after making a 3-point shot during...
Stevens Point native Sam Hauser scores NBA career-high 24 points