UWSP volleyball sweeps Coe College to start NCAA Tournament

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WSAW) - The UW-Stevens Point volleyball team got their NCAA Tournament journey off on the right foot Thursday, sweeping Coe College 3-0 (25-22, 25-20, 25-19).

The Pointers were in the driver’s seat for the majority of the match. Ashely Kopp and Melanie Meyer each had 14 kills to lead the team, while Emma Peterson added 21 digs. Sydney Mosinski, who also had 11 kills, had four blocks on the night.

UWSP moves on to the next round of the tournament and will face either Northwestern (St. Paul) or North Park Friday night in St. Paul at 7:00 p.m.

