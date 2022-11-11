Non-profits face county budget cuts

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Five non-profits that help some of our most vulnerable neighbors could have lost their county funding Thursday if amendments to the most recent budget had gone through. But the Marathon County Board of Supervisors decided to table the budget amendments for now.

“All the non-profit services that they’re considering all play an important role to the lives of the residents here,” said Executive Director of the United Way of Marathon County Jeff Sargent.

The United Way’s 2-1-1 line that helps people connect with resources from food insecurity to mental health would see a 20% reduction in its total budget.

The Women’s Community would lose $55,000 from the county and all of the matching funds it gets from other donors, too.

“The Women’s Community is the advocacy agency serving Marathon County,” said Domestic Abuse Program Coordinator for The Women’s Community, Shannon Jeraski.

Both organizations say the funding shows people in Marathon County that their officials care.

“The impact it has on survivors knowing that officials in the community are supportive of them and know that these resources are essential to their safety and well-being,” Jeraski said.

Sargent echoed the thought.

“One thing I like about the commitment to this funding is it shows the commitment from our county to the residents that live here,” he said.

Certain services, like the 24-hour staffing of The Women’s Community hotline might see reductions in what they can offer if such cuts were to be passed. Jeraski said that would hamper their efforts to help those most in need.

“At night when things can get very lonely, and isolated, and violence can escalate, there’s always going to be someone here that can make that immediate response to a victim,” Jeraski said.

Sargent makes the point that none of the non-profits are an island.

They work with a lot of other agencies to ensure the well-being of the community.

“We have memorandums of understanding with the Health Department, with the Sheriff’s Department, with the Aging and Disability Resource Center, Northcentral Health Care’s mental health services line,” Sargent said.

