News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

New organization hosts fundraiser for homeless veterans

By Nevada Lilly and Nolan Bulmahn
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Northwoods Veterans Homestead in Rhinelander may still be fresh, but that hasn’t stopped them from reaching their goal: providing tiny homes for homeless veterans.

The Homestead held its first fundraiser today with games, raffles, and even a pig roast. The community responded with overwhelming support.

Vice President of Northwoods Veterans Homestead Carla Ruuskanen says, “This is our very first push towards our fundraising for the property. So, prior to this, it was more just getting organized, and then the donations that were coming in was to get that done.”

The organization has a five-year plan for raising funds, starting with acquiring land and infrastructure for the tiny homes. The monetary goal by then is $100,000.

“Last year alone in Oneida County alone, there were five homeless veterans, and that’s in a small community. So, if you can imagine bringing that out further and further, how many more there really are? So it’s really important that we cover this need,” said Ruuskanen

Carla says that this goes far beyond just providing homes for the veterans, it’s about supporting their mental health as well.

“I’ve always been a part of trying to prevent suicide from veterans. When I was approached to do this position, it was just another way to do that. So to get somebody off the streets, give them hope again and get them back into the community is another way that we can help prevent suicide.”

If you wish to get involved with the organization, you can visit their website here.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oneida County Investigation
Oneida County Sheriff’s Department: Meth trafficking suspects were working with Mexican cartel
Crews on scene of fire north of Wausau on Nov. 10
Crews investigating cause of house fire near Wausau
Aubrey Brown of Marshfield signs to be a thrower at Minnesota State-Mankato
Several area athletes ink commitments on signing day
FILE - In this Oct. 7, 2018, file photo, Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy watches the...
Packers preparing for McCarthy’s return
Veterans Day is Nov. 11, 2022.
Many restaurants and businesses to show their appreciation for active military and veterans with deals on Veterans Day

Latest News

MMCCU supports veterans winter clothing and toy drives
MMCCU supports veterans winter clothing and toy drives
Wausau area Veteran organizations will be gathering on Veterans Day, Friday, November 11, 2022...
Local Veterans Day ceremonies being held this Friday
The Rhinelander Area Food Pantry gratefully received 682 pounds of foods from the FBLA/DECA...
Rhinelander High School students collect food for area food pantry
Sue Wilcox (left), United Way of Portage County Executive Director, receives a $1,300,577 check...
Annual Sentry United Way campaign sets record, raises $1.3 million for Portage County