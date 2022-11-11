MMCCU supports veterans winter clothing and toy drives

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Today, the staff at MMCCU shopped for a cause, helping support The Highground Veterans Memorial in Neillsville’s winter clothing and toy drives.

“The Highground is an amazing facility that receives no ongoing federal or state funding and is solely supported by donations and grants. They do so much for local veterans and we wanted to do our part to help this Veteran’s Day,” said MMCCU President David Murphy. “Our staff enjoyed the opportunity to give back to those who have served.”

Through Jan. 1, The Highground’s winter clothing drive for disadvantaged veterans and their families is collecting coats, hats, gloves, hand/foot warmers, scarves, boots, snowsuits, and new socks. Donations are distributed every third Saturday to veteran’s homes in the area.

In addition to the clothing collection, Highground is also a drop-off point for Toys for Tots. Through Dec. 7, unwrapped toys can be brought to the museum during open hours. They will be distributed to families in need during the holiday season.

MMCCU staff also designed and wrote holiday cards that will be distributed to active service members overseas through the Holiday Cards for our Military Challenge. Learn more at https://militaryholidaycardchallenge.com/

“Through these cards and letters, we hope to show our genuine support and appreciation for our military heroes, letting them know that they are not alone during the winter holiday season,” said Murphy.

Learn more about The Highground and MMCCU at www.thehighground.us. and at www.MMCCU.com.

