Marquette County Sheriff and West Branch Sportsman’s club talk deer hunting safety

By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - As opening day Nov. 15 gets closer, hunters going out into the woods should practice weapon safety and proper planning.

Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt expressed how gun safety is important.

“Never point the gun at anyone, you treat each gun as if loaded, you know your target and know the background of the target,” said Zyburt. “Make sure that where that bullet goes no one is around that area.”

When heading out into the woods, it is important to be prepared by bringing things like snacks, water and a compass. Also, be sure to plan ahead by letting someone know where you’re going to be.

“When you do go out, make sure you let people know what area you’re going to be hunting in,” said Zyburt. “So, if you don’t show back up at night or you are not in contact with something or someone that they know where to send search and rescue.”

He also explained what hunters should be wearing. Ideally, you want to wear clothes that stick out, so others know where you are. Typically, an orange or red vest will do.

West Branch Sportsman’s Club Treasurer Robert Frank said you also need to be mindful of your physical health.

“We want to prevent people from overexerting themselves. Heart attacks seem to be a real common injury that happens during deer season,” said Frank. “People haven’t been out all year and when you get a deer what you can do is get some of your hunting partners to help you drag that deer out.”

The end goal is to make sure all hunters who head out this season make it home.

