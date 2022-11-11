News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

First lady hosts Veterans Day breakfast, supports caregivers

First lady Jill Biden speaks during a campaign event in Houston on Sunday. The first lady will...
First lady Jill Biden speaks during a campaign event in Houston on Sunday. The first lady will host a Veterans Day breakfast at the White House as she announces new support for children who live with wounded service members and veterans.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By CHRIS MEGERIAN
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 6:25 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — First lady Jill Biden will host a Veterans Day breakfast at the White House as she announces new support for children who live with wounded service members and veterans.

The initiative, known as the Hidden Helpers Coalition, is designed to help young people who play a role as caregivers.

After the Friday breakfast, Biden will join Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Douglas Emhoff, at Arlington National Cemetery.

“Since our nation’s founding, our veterans have defended our democracy, protected our posterity, shouldered the weight of war on our behalf,” President Joe Biden said in a video message. “So many still carry the physical wounds and invisible scars of their service.”

The Democratic president released the video because he left Thursday night for Egypt, where he’s attending an annual United Nations conference on climate change. Afterward, he’ll continue on to Cambodia and Indonesia, before returning to Washington in time for his granddaughter’s wedding at the White House next weekend.

This is the first Veterans Day since Biden signed legislation expanding health care for service members who were exposed to burn pits in Iraq and Afghanistan or to chemicals that were used in previous conflicts.

More than 137,000 claims involving toxic exposure have been filed, the Biden administration says. The Department of Veterans Affairs also began asking veterans about possible toxic exposure earlier this week in an attempt to identify any health complications.

The legislation, known as the PACT Act, was a priority for Biden, whose eldest son, Beau Biden, died of brain cancer after serving near a burn pit in Iraq.

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of issues related to veterans at https://apnews.com/hub/veterans.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oneida County Investigation
Oneida County Sheriff’s Department: Meth trafficking suspects were working with Mexican cartel
Crews on scene of fire north of Wausau on Nov. 10
Crews investigating cause of house fire near Wausau
Aubrey Brown of Marshfield signs to be a thrower at Minnesota State-Mankato
Several area athletes ink commitments on signing day
FILE - In this Oct. 7, 2018, file photo, Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy watches the...
Packers preparing for McCarthy’s return
Chick-fil-A
Rib Mountain considers plans for a Chick-fil-A

Latest News

- Celebrating Veterans Day in North Central Wisconsin
- Celebrating Veterans Day in North Central Wisconsin
FILE - A KFC food box is seen in this file photo. KFC Germany said a Kristallnacht notification...
KFC apologizes for app alert urging orders for Kristallnacht
President Joe Biden is shown boarding Air Force One from Joint Base Andrews on Thursday night.
Biden off to climate talks, 1st leg of round-the-world trip
This photo provided by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department in California shows three Olympic...
3 Olympic volleyball medals stolen from California home