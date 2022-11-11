First Alert Weather: Temperatures have taken a tumble; scattered snow through the weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A strong cold front filtering colder air through the state Friday. Temperatures have taken a 30-40 degree tumble Friday compared to Thursday. The cold blast of air to plans to hang around over the next several days.

A blustery and chilly Veterans Day Friday. Highs floating around freezing. A chance for scattered snow showers or flurries Friday afternoon, especially across the Northwoods. Considerable cloudiness to start the weekend on Saturday with snow showers possible north. Highs in the low 30s. Sun mixed with some clouds on Sunday, staying chilly. Highs in the low 30s.

Next week the winter chill remains across the region. Clouds will be more common than breaks of sunshine on Monday. Highs in the mid 30s. There may be snow showers on Tuesday, while chances of flurries or snow showers Wednesday, and next Thursday, November 17th. High in the low to mid 30s Tuesday, mid 30s Wednesday, and closer to 30 on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.