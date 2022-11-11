First Alert Weather: Feeling more like winter this weekend, risk of snow next week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Winter is coming. I know we talk about the onslaught of cold and eventually snowy weather in November, but a week and a half into the month it had been unseasonably warm. That trend has changed for the colder starting on Friday and lasting perhaps for the next week and a half two weeks. Clouds and breezy conditions going into Friday evening with temps in the 20s to near 30 for dinnertime. Wind chill values in the 10s to near 20. Lake effect snow will develop in the far north later Friday night, with a chance of snow showers in the region of the area. Lows overnight into the upper 10s to low 20s.

Lots of clouds, chance of snow showers and chilly. (WSAW)

Saturday features of plenty of clouds with lake effect snow ongoing in the far north, with scattered snow showers in the rest of the region. Highs Saturday in the upper 20s to around 30. Lake effect snow will wind down Saturday night. However, several inches of snowfall is anticipated in NW Vilas County, as well as parts of Ashland and Iron County. Lower amounts, in the range of 1-3″ possible in locations away from the snowbelts, with a coating to less than 1″ near and south of Highway 8 on Saturday.

Chilly with some flakes flying Saturday, intervals of sun Sunday. (WSAW)

Lake effect snow far north, snow showers for the rest of the area on Saturday. (WSAW)

Scattered snow showers, lake effect snow in the far north on Saturday. (WSAW)

Several inches of snowfall in the lake effect snow belts, while lower amounts away from those locations in the north Saturday into Saturday evening. (WSAW)

Clouds along with some intervals of sunshine on Sunday, staying chily. Highs in the low 30s. It will be dry for the Packers game at Lambeau Field on Sunday afternoon into the early evening. Temps in the 30s.

Some clouds and chilly on Sunday for the big game at Lambeau Field. (WSAW)

Clouds are going to be common for the first half of the new work week. Dry on Monday with highs in the low to mid 30s. Attention then turns to the potential for some snow as a winter-type storm tracks across the Midwest into the central and eastern Great Lakes from Tuesday into Wednesday. We want to provide a first alert for the possiblity of the first accumulating snowfall in the area for Tuesday and lasting through perhaps the first half of Wednesday. This will be enough to cause some issues on the roadways, which could range from wet and slippery when treated, to snow covered and slushy at other times in the event. It is too early to say how much snow could fall, but we do want to provide that early outlook on possible impacts for commutes and traveling Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Highs will be in the low 30s Tuesday, mid 30s Wednesday.

There is the potential for the first accumulating snowfall of the season Tuesday-Wednesday. (WSAW)

Below average temps are on tap with highs in the 30s to the 20s at times in teh week ahead. (WSAW)

Some sun and continue colder than average Thursday. Highs in the upper 20s. Next Friday, November 18th will be mostly cloudy and cold with highs in the mid 20s.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.