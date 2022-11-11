News and First Alert Weather App
College Goal Wisconsin to host financial aid event on Tuesday

By Tony Langfellow and Erinn Taylor
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Students with questions about financial aid are encouraged to attend an event Tuesday evening at Northcentral Technical College in Wausau.

College Goal Wisconsin is an event to help families complete the 2023-2024 Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA.

The event is Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 6 p.m. Attendees should enter through the Main Entrance.

College Goal Wisconsin is affiliated with a national event that provides free information and assistance to families who need to complete the FAFSA, the federally required form for students seeking financial aid, such as grants and loans. Completing the FAFSA is the first and most important step in qualifying for aid to help pay for college.

