Bond set at $20,000 for suspected in Clark County overdose death

CLARK COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW/WEAU) - A 31-year-old Owen man remains in the Clark County Jail on $20,000 after he’s accused of selling drugs to a person that overdosed and died.

Jacob Faude is expected to be formally charged later this month with first-degree reckless homicide and delivering narcotics.

According to the criminal complaint, authorities responded to a report on Sladich Road in Greenwood for a vehicle in the ditch with injuries.

The crash happened on Feb. 26. Dispatch later said that the passenger of the vehicle was unconscious and believed to be dead. Dispatch said that the driver of the vehicle was outside of the vehicle walking around and the informant believed that the driver of the vehicle was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The criminal complaint said a deputy told EMTs of the victim’s drug use history. The EMTs took over lifesaving measures. Narcan was administered but was not successful.

An informant implied in an interview that the victim got drugs from Faude, and said the victim used heroin in the past.

An initial appearance is scheduled for Nov. 22.

