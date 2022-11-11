Body of overdose victim found outside in Knowlton, brother charged with moving corpse

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A 39-year-old Mosinee man was charged with hiding a corpse after he was accused of attempting to hide his brother’s body following an overdose.

Michael Gendron appeared in Marathon County Circuit Court on Friday for an initial appearance.

An investigation began on Oct. 13 at approximately 11:30 a.m. after a body was located along Highway 34 in Knowlton. Investigators said there was no visible trauma to the body and no obvious cause of death.

The evening before the discovery, dispatch reported receiving a call asking for a welfare check in that area. Authorities were able to identify the reporting party through phone records using a search warrant.

Court documents state Gendron and the victim lived together. Gendron found the victim unresponsive and asked a friend at the house for help. The friend told authorities they attempted CPR, and then administered a drug to reverse opioid overdoses. The friend said they told Gendron to call 911, but said Gendron did not because he was worried about losing custody of his children, who were in the home at the time of the incident.

That’s when the friend said the two removed the body from the home, got into Gendron’s car, and drove to the location where it was found to place the body along the road. The friend contacted 911 so that the body would be found.

The friend who called 911 has not been officially charged in connection to this case. Gendron has been ordered no have no contact with him as a condition of his bond.

A plea and sentencing hearing has been scheduled for Nov. 15. If a deal is not reached, a judge will rule if the case should head to trial on Nov. 21.

Gendron remains in the Marathon County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.