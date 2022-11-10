Wisconsin names listed on D.C. memorial wall all finally matched with photos

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Army Corporal Jerome Morneau of Neillsville, Marine Corporal Randall Nauertz of Altoona, Army First Lieutenant Charles Beranek of Mosinee, their photos are among the 1,163 that have been collected by volunteers throughout Wisconsin as part of a national effort to put a face to the names listed on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C.

Wisconsin was just the fifth state in the nation to find a photo of every resident listed on the wall and, thanks to an exhibit created by Wisconsin Public Radio, PBS Wisconsin, and the Wisconsin Veterans Museum, you won’t have to travel far to see them. The exhibit is called “Wisconsin Remembers: A Face for Every Name” and it is on display through Dec. 31 at The Highground Veterans Memorial Park in Neillsville.

First created in 2016, the exhibit was recently updated with additional names and photos to mark the 40th anniversary of the wall. Friends and families of those who were killed in Vietnam submitted photos, but so did students, teachers, and others who simply wanted to put a face to Wisconsin names on the wall.

Museum and veterans program director Theresa Herbert says, “Many visitors that come to see the exhibit are family members, classmates, or veterans that served in Vietnam. Being able to see that the men who never returned from Vietnam are being remembered and honored helps many of these visitors in their closure and healing.”

“Seeing the finished project for the first time brought a flood of emotions, the faces of all of them, from each of our Wisconsin cities, towns, and villages, put together in one place, is so powerful and so moving, it is beyond words. Wisconsin Remembers will ensure that the lives of these men are forever remembered and that their stories will always be told,” says former teacher Bryce Kelley.

Wisconsin Remembers is part of the Wisconsin Veterans Museum’s traveling exhibit program, community groups can request to host the exhibit in public spaces around the state for just the cost of shipping. To request the traveling exhibit for your town, contact Gregory Krueger of the Wisconsin Veterans Museum at (608) 261-0541 or email gregory.krueger@dva.wisconsin.gov.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.