UWSP to celebrate veterans, home economics education this weekend

(WSAW)
By Sean White
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 1:58 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Two upcoming events at UW-Stevens Point will celebrate the service of our local veterans and 120 years of home economics education.

On Friday at 11 a.m., campus and community veterans will be recognized in a ceremony. Chancellor Gibson, two military-affiliated students, and military science professor Lt. Col. Dax Burroughs are the featured speakers. Veteran leaders and students will be available for interviews before or after the event.

On Friday and Saturday, UWSP alumni, students, faculty, and staff will gather to take part in workshops, presentations and tours of local businesses that celebrate UWSP’s long history of family and consumer education, interior architecture, and design classes. A fashion show and design showcase will be held Friday night, and on Saturday afternoon, the highlight will be a presentation of “Quilts of Valor” to Chancellor Emeritus Bernie Patterson and two veteran alumni.

If you would like to attend, contact Nick Schultz at 715-346-2490.

