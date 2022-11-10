UW System honors outstanding women of color in education award recipients

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The University of Wisconsin System has announced the 13 recipients of the 2022 Outstanding Women of Color in Education Awards. An annual honor given to faculty, staff, students, or community members to recognize their achievements in advancing equity and inclusion for people of color within the UW System as well as communities across the state.

This year is the 27th anniversary of the award through which more than 400 women of color have been recognized for their transformational work.

“The UW System has a longstanding commitment to promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion at our universities,” said UW System President Jay Rothman. “We are proud to honor these women of color whose achievements in advocacy and scholarship have transformed our campuses and communities to be more equitable and inclusive.”

Recipients, including UW-Stevens Point women’s volleyball assistant coach Guresi Mena, will be among the 13 honorees formally recognized today in Madison at an awards ceremony and reception hosted by UW System. The ceremony and reception will be held in conjunction with the UW System’s presentation of the Dr. P.B. Poorman Awards for Outstanding Achievement on Behalf of LGBTQ+ People.

Each UW System university was invited to select one woman to receive the award, which highlights each recipient’s contributions to improving the status and climate for women and people of color and to advancing the work of diversity, equity, and inclusion.

