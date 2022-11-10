News and First Alert Weather App
UW System honors achievements of LGBTQ+ advocates and allies through 2022 awards

By Sean White
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The University of Wisconsin System has announced the 12 honorees of the 2022 Dr. P.B. Poorman Award for Outstanding Achievement on Behalf of LGBTQ+ People, an annual honor given to LGBTQ+ people or their allies who have helped to create a safer and more inclusive climate for LGBTQ+ people. The award celebrates the memory and legacy of Dr. Paula B. Poorman, a highly regarded faculty member at UW-Whitewater dedicated to improving the lives of LGBTQ+ people.

This year marks the 14th anniversary of the founding of the Dr. P.B. Poorman Award. Recipients, including UW-Stevens Point student engagement program manager Missy Habberley, will be among 12 honorees in Madison today during a ceremony hosted by UW System. The awards ceremony and reception will be held in conjunction with the UW System’s presentation of the Outstanding Women of Color in Education Awards.

“Honorees are helping build a better experience for our students, faculty, and staff,” said UW System President Jay Rothman. “This award recognizes their achievements in creating a safer and inclusive climate at our universities.”

Each UW System university was invited to select one individual to receive the award, which highlights each recipient’s contributions to advocacy, activism, or scholarship that enhances the experiences of, and improves the climate for, LGBTQ+ people.

