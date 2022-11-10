News and First Alert Weather App
Stevens Point native Sam Hauser scores NBA career-high 24 points

Boston Celtics forward Sam Hauser smiles towards the bench after making a 3-point shot during...
Boston Celtics forward Sam Hauser smiles towards the bench after making a 3-point shot during second half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)(Charles Krupa | AP)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 10:09 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BOSTON, Mass (WSAW) - Stevens Point native and Boston Celtics small forward Sam Hauser scored a career-high 24 points in the Celtics win over the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday.

Coming off the bench, Hauser was 6-12 from three-point range while going 9-15 from the floor. Hauser’s new career-high comes just four days after he set his previous career-high of 17 on Saturday.

“Knocking down shots in front of the best fans in the NBA is something special,” Hauser said after the game.

In his second NBA season, Hauser is shooting 53.3% from three-point range in 11 games. He is averaging 7.9 points per game in that span.

Source: Associated Press
