Stevens Point native Sam Hauser scores NBA career-high 24 points

BOSTON, Mass (WSAW) - Stevens Point native and Boston Celtics small forward Sam Hauser scored a career-high 24 points in the Celtics win over the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday.

Coming off the bench, Hauser was 6-12 from three-point range while going 9-15 from the floor. Hauser’s new career-high comes just four days after he set his previous career-high of 17 on Saturday.

“Knocking down shots in front of the best fans in the NBA is something special,” Hauser said after the game.

In his second NBA season, Hauser is shooting 53.3% from three-point range in 11 games. He is averaging 7.9 points per game in that span.

"Knocking down shots in front of the best fans in the NBA is something special" 🙌



Sam Hauser gave praise to the fans in TD Garden ☘️ pic.twitter.com/nEnxinuktq — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 10, 2022

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.