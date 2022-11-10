News and First Alert Weather App
RIGHT NOW: Crews responding to report of heavy smoke at Wausau area home

Crews on scene of fire north of Wausau on Nov. 10
Crews on scene of fire north of Wausau on Nov. 10(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 7:44 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Crews from the Town of Texas, Pine River, and Wausau have been requested to respond to a home north of Wausau after the owners reported heavy smoke.

The incident was reported around 7:20 a.m. at a home on Forest Hill Road near N Troy Street in the town of Texas.

According to dispatch reports, crews on the scene do not see flames only heavy smoke. Dispatch reports state the homeowners reported the smoke and have made it out safely.

This is a developing story.

