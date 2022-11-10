Rib Mountain takes next steps to incorporation

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - The town of Rib Mountain is one step closer to becoming a village.

Town officials submitted their formal application to the Wisconsin Department of Administration on Monday. This starts the 180-day review process.

The Department of Administration will hold a public hearing in Rib Mountain in January. They have until May to make their final determination. If the DOA approves the town’s application, it will be sent to the Marathon County Circuit Court which will then order a referendum. According to a timeline on the town’s website, the referendum would take place next summer.

The Town of Rib Mountain started looking into incorporation in the spring of 2021. In the town’s application to the state, they say while there are many reasons they are seeking incorporation, the driving force is to preserve the community’s identity and protect its future as an independent governmental entity.

