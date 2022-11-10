Porch pot workshop offered Nov. 15 and Nov. 16 at Monk Botanical Gardens

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Interested in learning how to make a beautiful holiday decoration for your porch or outdoor entryway?

Monk Botanical Gardens is offering a porch pot workshop on Nov. 15 or Nov. 16.

Horticulture and Grounds Manager at Monk Botanical Gardens Marissa Ashbeck said porch pots should consist of a “thriller”, “filler” and “spiller”.

“So your thriller, you’ve got your dogwood pieces. [Or a] yellow twig dogwood, or red twig dogwood. We’ve got some birch poles back in here that you can also add. And then I have mainly Balsam and then Fraser fir up in here as your different ones. Just to give you some different texture. And then I also have some cedar in here also, this would be white cedar or Arborvitae. If you’ve ever heard of that, or you can add Juniper. And for your filler... all of your greens. Then you can put in your spillers, like an anise hyssop plant. You can find all sorts of different perennials in your yard that you can shove right in,” Ashbeck explained.

All workshops end with you taking home your creation and all workshops led by Gardens’ staff or local guest teachers. The fee is $50 per class. Members receive a $5 discount. The event is for those 21 years old and up because a glass of wine will be served.

Click here to register.

These events are all outdoors, please dress for the weather.

Registration for each workshop closes the morning beforehand.

