Packers preparing for McCarthy’s return

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s been four years since the head coach of a street named after him in Green Bay was fired mid-season. On Sunday, the Packers welcome back Mike McCarthy for the first time.

McCarthy, now the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, said that his 2018 firing from the Packers left a dent in him. Aaron Rodgers called it a shock. Now, the stage is set for a return to a place McCarthy called home for 13 seasons.

“Jessica was born there, kids were born there,” said McCarthy.

Rodgers is all too familiar with the duality of McCarthy.

“Mike’s Pittsburgh toughness and grit on the outside, big soft teddy bear on the inside,” said Rodgers. “That’s a great combination to have.”

For many Packers, it will be a happy return to see the former head man back at his old stomping grounds, a place McCarthy brought a title back in 2011.

“I think he had a lot of success and a great time here,” said kicker Mason Crosby. “He obviously loves this place and was always going to call it home.”

“Obviously my longest-tenured coach, longest-tenured play-caller,” said Rodgers. “I’m thankful for those years and maybe a little bit more thankful as the years go by.”

Even though it’ll be odd to see him in Cowboys garb, Rodgers says he can’t wait to give McCarthy a big hug.

The Cowboys and Packers kick off Sunday at 3:25 from Lambeau.

