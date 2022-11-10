Oneida County Sheriff’s Department: Meth trafficking suspects were working with Mexican cartel

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Four people are expected to be charged in Oneida County Circuit Court on Thursday on allegations they were distributing meth from a Mexican drug cartel.

Authorities are also looking for a fifth suspect who they’ve identified as Benjamin Somers, 35. David Lassiter, 39, Kimberly Baenen, 36, Ryan Culver, 37, and Jacob Simon, 41, all from Rhinelander are scheduled to be in court at 1:15 p.m.

The investigation into the suspects has been ongoing for 6 months. Investigators said the suspects distributed approximately 10 pounds of methamphetamine in northern Wisconsin. According to a news release, approximately $25,000 was sent to Mexico to the Mexican cartel for the purchase of methamphetamine. A stolen firearm was also recovered during this investigation.

Some of the methamphetamine seized during the course of this investigation has also tested positive for fentanyl.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Department worked with the Northcentral Drug Enforcement Group, the Rhinelander Police Department and the Wisconsin Department of Justice-Division of Criminal Investigations during the investigation.

Anyone with information about Somer’s location should contact the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office at 715-361-5100

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.