Mrs. Wisconsin America volunteering to help partner veteran meal programs

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Mrs. Wisconsin America, Sasha Everett, will be at Bunkers Restaurant on Nov. 16 at 2:30 p.m. to deliver free meals to Wausau area veterans, their family members, and guests.

Sasha Everett was crowned Mrs. Wisconsin America in June. During her reign, she has put a focus on several issues and projects including expanding her platform, “Pages with Purpose,” an initiative to encourage literacy in young children and working with Veterans organizations such as the Wausau American Legion Post #10 and the Veterans Weekly Cup-of-Coffee group.

Everett’s husband is a United States Army veteran who served 2 overseas deployments and helping our veterans is very important to Sasha and her family. Sasha, her husband, and two children reside in Wausau and she is excited to continue helping the community here and across Wisconsin.

Post #10 has provided over 4,000 “Safe at home” meals for veterans in the last three years. The meals have been prepared by Bunkers Restaurant and delivered by both member and non-member volunteers to over 100 veteran families.

In the last year and a half, the Cup of Coffee group has provided over 284 meals for Veterans at Denny’s in Rothschild. The group has recently started a meal delivery program for veterans.

Both organizations rely on donations from businesses and residents and are looking to increase the number of veterans they provide meals for. Veterans can receive meals from both organizations which will be making deliveries on separate days.

To be added to the Post #10 meal delivery list, call the reservation line at 715-509-1010 and leave a name and phone number.

To be added to the Cup of Coffee meal list for meals at Denny’s or delivery call Don at 715-573-3208 and leave a name and phone number.

