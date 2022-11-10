More than 3 million youth reported using tobacco products in 2022

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A study administered Jan 18.-May 31. and released by the FDA and the CDC, found that just over 3 million U.S. middle and high school students reported current use of some form of tobacco product in 2022, including 2.51 million high school students and 530,000 middle school students.

The study assessed numerous commercial tobacco products. E-cigarettes, also known as vapes, for the ninth consecutive year, were the most used tobacco product among students at over 2.5 million, a half million say they use cigars, 440,000 use cigarettes, and smokeless tobacco or “dip” is used by 330,000 students.

It is important to note that E-cigarettes and vapes do not contain tobacco, but instead contain nicotine which is a product that comes from tobacco, causing the reason for the FDA to classify them as “tobacco products.”

The term “tobacco product” refers to commercial tobacco products and is not associated with the sacred and traditional use of tobacco by some Native American communities.

“Commercial tobacco product use continues to threaten the health of our nation’s youth, and disparities in youth tobacco product use persist,” said Deirdre Lawrence Kittner, Ph.D., M.P.H., director of CDC’s Office on Smoking and Health. “By addressing the factors that lead to youth tobacco product use and helping youth to quit, we can give our nation’s young people the best opportunity to live their healthiest lives.”

Among all race and ethnicity groups, non-Hispanic American Indian or Alaska Native students had the highest percentage of any tobacco product use while non-Hispanic White students reported the highest percentage of e-cigarette use. Additionally, the group with a higher percentage of tobacco product use were those reporting mostly failing grades.

“It’s clear we’ve made commendable progress in reducing cigarette smoking among our nation’s youth. However, with an ever-changing tobacco product landscape, there’s still more work to be done,” said Brian King, Ph.D., M.P.H., director of the FDA’s Center for Tobacco Products. “We must continue to tackle all forms of tobacco product use among youth, including meaningfully addressing the notable disparities that continue to persist.”

There are, however, ongoing efforts at the national, state, and local levels to help reduce youth tobacco product use, such as enforcing the federal minimum age of sale of 21 years for all tobacco product types.

The FDA and CDC say everyone can help reduce youth product tobacco use. Parents, educators, and healthcare providers can help youth recognize and avoid the dangers of tobacco product use, and support and encourage youth who use tobacco products to quit.

To learn more about preventing youth tobacco product use and supporting youth to quit, visit the CDC or FDA websites.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.