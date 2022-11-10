Military Black Hawk helicopter lands at Shawano school

SHAWANO, Wis. (WBAY) - It was quite a sight in Shawano on Thursday when a military Black Hawk helicopter touched down at the middle school.

Students got an up-close view of it after it landed at Shawano Community Middle School as part of a special celebration featuring a high-ranking military member from our area ahead of Veterans Day.

“I was really looking forward to it, and I think my whole class was too,” Sacred Heart student Ivan Kary said.

Kids from Shawano Community and Sacred Heart gathered around the football practice field to watch the military helicopter sweep through the air and land right in front of them.

They also had the chance to explore inside the helicopter, seeing all the different controls and trying out the seats.

“I think it’s a really cool opportunity to come and get to see the helicopter. It’s just really cool,” Sacred Heart student Halie Danveld said.

Earlier in the day, Brigadier General Jonie Matthews spoke to students about the origin of Veterans Day and why it’s an important day.

“All who wear this uniform have sacrificed,” Brig. Gen. Matthews said. “They care so deeply about this nation that they left their families, put their lives on hold, tabled college plans and more, all to protect and serve their communities.”

Local veterans also attended the helicopter landing and enjoyed a free breakfast before the event.

The kids said they loved seeing the inside of a military helicopter and feel inspired by the speeches they heard earlier today.

The principal of Shawano Community Middle School believes a Veterans Day celebration like this could inspire some students to serve in the military in the future.

“That showed them that there is a possibility of them going into the services and they can be successful,” Principal William Traber said.

“I really enjoyed speaking with the kids,” Brig. Gen. Matthews said. “It’s been a while since I’ve been able to do this because of COVID, so just to see their faces. And they all seemed to be attentive to what I had to say, and that was a good thing as well.”

Traber said this is the first year they brought in military equipment to show the kids. He hopes it’s not the last.

“We’re hoping that in future years we’re able to do this for our students because of the benefit not only to our students but to the community,” the principal said.

Shawano Community Middle School received a special visit ahead of Veterans Day

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.