Many restaurants and businesses to show their appreciation for active military and veterans with deals on Veteran’s Day

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Veteran’s Day is Nov. 11. Many businesses and retailers are offering deals and discounts to veterans, active military members, and even spouses and families.

If your business is offering discounts to veterans and their families and would like it added to the list below. Email us at news@wsaw.com with the details and a contact phone number.

AARP: AARP salutes you for your service to our country with a special membership offer. Join for only $9 per year with a 5-year term and save up to 43% off. Or join for 1 year for just $12 and save 25% off the standard annual rate.

Adidas: Veterans and active-duty military get 40% off sitewide until Nov. 12.

Applebee’s: Active-duty military, veterans, Reserves, and National Guard receive a free meal when dining in from a special menu on Nov. 11. And when dining in on Nov. 11, military guests will receive a $5 Bounce Back Card to redeem for dine-in, To-Go, or delivery within a three-week redemption window.

Caribou Coffee: Veterans, active military members, and their spouses receive a free hot brewed coffee on Nov. 11.

Charleys Philly Steaks: Veterans and active-duty military get free Gourmet Fries in-store with no purchase necessary on Nov. 11. In addition, Charleys locations on military bases are offering free gourmet fries with the purchase of a cheesesteak and drink for all customers.

Chili’s: Veterans and active military members can receive a free veterans day meal from a select menu on Nov. 11. Available for in-restaurant only.

Denny’s: On Nov. 11, Denny’s offers a complimentary Grand Slam to all active, non-active, and retired military personnel. The offer is valid for dine-in only at participating locations from 5 a.m. to noon with a valid military ID or DD 214.

Dollar General: Veterans, active-duty military, National Guard, and Reserve, and their immediate family members save 20% Nov. 10-Nov. 13 on qualifying, in-store purchases.

Golden Corral: Golden Corral is hosting their Military Appreciation Night on Nov. 11 from 5 p.m. to close. This includes a free “thank you” meal when dining in.

Great Clips: On Nov. 11, veterans and active service members can go into any U.S. Great Clips salon and get a free haircut or a free haircut card for a future visit. In addition, non-military customers who get a haircut on Veterans Day will also have the opportunity to pay it forward. They can receive a free haircut card to give to an active service member or veteran that can be redeemed for a free haircut from Nov. 12-Dec. 9.

Hertz: All veterans receive 20% off the base rental rate. Book from Nov. 7-Nov. 11 and pick up November 11 through January 31, 2023.

IHOP: Veterans and active-duty military get free Red, White & Blueberry Pancakes at participating locations on Nov. 11. Dine-in only.

Kohl’s: Veterans, active and former military personnel, and their immediate families get 30% off in-store purchases from Nov. 11-Nov. 13.

Little Caesars: Veterans and active-duty military get a free Lunch Combo at participating stores on Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. In-store only.

Office Depot and OfficeMax: Veterans, active-duty military personnel, Reservists, and their dependents get 25% off qualifying regular and sale-priced purchases Nov. 11-Nov.13. This offer is valid in-store only and requires the link attached on this line.

Paramount+: In honor of Veterans Day, Paramount+ is offering new subscribers 30 days free using the promo code BRAVO. In addition, the platform is also launching “Home of the Brave,” a specially curated carousel on the homepage featuring titles that celebrate the men and women in our armed forces, including the original Top Gun, SEAL Team, Saving Private Ryan, NCIS, Forrest Gump, and more.

Perkins: Veterans and active-duty military get a free Magnificent Seven Meal on Nov. 11 with a valid ID.

Pilot Flying J: Veterans get a free meal at participating locations on Nov. 11 through a special offer in their app.

Red Robin: Veterans and active-duty military get a free Red’s Tavern Double when dining in on Nov. 11. This classic burger also comes with free refills of Bottomless Steak Fries.

Sleep Number: Active-duty military and veterans receive 20% off most Sleep Number 360® smart beds, all bases, and most bedding purchases. This offer is valid through Nov.14.

Sports Clips: On Nov. 11, participating locations will provide free haircuts to veterans and active-duty service members with valid proof of service.

Starbucks: As with previous years, Starbucks will offer a free 12 oz hot brewed coffee for veterans, military service members, and military spouses on Nov. 11. As a new addition in 2022, Starbucks is expanding this offer to include a free 12 oz iced coffee.

Target: Target is offering a 10% military discount through Nov. 12 to all active-duty military personnel, veterans, and their families. The discount can be used on two separate transactions and applies to all in-basket items, online and in-store.

Texas Roadhouse: Veterans and active-duty military receive a meal voucher on Nov. 11, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. These vouchers are good for dine-in or carry-out and can be used until May 30. There will be a specific menu to select from.

The Trophy Bar in Merrill is hosting ‘The Trophy Bar Salutes Those Who Served’ on Friday to give thanks by buying veterans a drink any time before 6 p.m. with light lunch and snacks available.

Walgreens: On Nov. 11-Nov. 14, veterans, active-duty military, and their families receive 20% off regular price eligible store items at any Walgreens drugstore nationwide.

Wendy’s: Active-duty military and veterans get a free breakfast combo on Nov. 11 at participating locations from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.