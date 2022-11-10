First Alert Weather Day: Ch. strong storms, then blast of colder air

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A First Alert Weather Day continues for the rest of Thursday into Friday. There are two parts to this First Alert Weather Day. The first is the risk of strong storms through early Thursday evening with the cold front. The main threat is damaging winds up to 60 mph with these storms, along with brief downpours.

A strong storm into early Thursday evening could produce gusty winds up to 60 mph. (WSAW)

As the cold front arrives, showers and a chance of scattered strong storms. (WSAW)

Scattered showers and storms around dinnertime Thursday evening. (WSAW)

As the cold front moves east, the showers and chances of storms will decrease. (WSAW)

Once the front has moved by, colder air will begin to filter into the Badger State from the west. Showers will end Thursday evening, then mostly cloudy and breezy. A chance of snow showers or flurries overnight into early Friday morning, especially north. Temperatures by morning Friday will be in the upper 20s to low 30s. If out on the roads, keep an eye out for any bridges or overpasses that might have been wet, developing icy spots as temps fall to near and below freezing later Thursday night into Friday.

Wind chill values in the 10s to near 20 on Friday morning. (WSAW)

Feels like temps will be in the 20s on Friday afternoon. (WSAW)

A few flakes are possible on Friday and chilly. (WSAW)

Lots of clouds, brisk, and chilly on Veterans Day Friday. A chance of snow showers or flurries, especially in the Northwoods. Highs in the low to mid 30s. Considerable cloudiness to start the weekend on Saturday with snow showers possible north. Highs in the low 30s. Sun mixed with some clouds on Sunday, staying chilly. Highs in the low 30s.

Highs in the next several days will be in the 30s, about 5 to 10 degrees below average. (WSAW)

Next week the winter chill remains across the region. Clouds will be more common than breaks of sunshine on Monday. Highs in the mid 30s. There may be snow showers on Tuesday, while chances of flurries or snow showers Wednesday, and next Thursday, November 17th. High in the low to mid 30s Tuesday, mid 30s Wednesday, and closer to 30 on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.