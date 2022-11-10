Delta Dental teams up with Brewers radio to support Boys & Girls Clubs of Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Delta Dental of Wisconsin has teamed up with the Boys & Girls Clubs for the 6th consecutive year to sponsor stolen bases on the Brewers Radio Network. For every Brewers stolen base, Delta Dental “bags” another donation for over 90,000 club kids across Wisconsin. Delta Dental rounded up this year’s donation to $28,000 for the 28 Administrative Clubs that serve Wisconsin.

With headquarters in Stevens Point, Delta Dental of Wisconsin provides dental benefits to more than 2 million members.

“Delta Dental is proud to support club kids across 197 sites in Wisconsin,” said Amanda Lowery, company spokesperson for Delta Dental of Wisconsin. “The intent of the program is to provide flexibility for the clubs wherever they have a need, whether that be providing membership scholarships, meals, or programs. We’re committed to giving back to the communities in which we work and live.”

“This gift provides program access to kids who need opportunity the most,” said Andy Gussert, Director of Wisconsin Boys & Girls Clubs. “Delta Dental’s donation funds the partial scholarship of membership fees for 40 youth in each club every year, so kids across the state can participate in afterschool programs. Delta Dental helps us improve the lives of the kids who need it the most.”

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.