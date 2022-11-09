News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Why AP called the Wisconsin Senate race for Ron Johnson

Sen. Ron Johnson (R) and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes (D)
Sen. Ron Johnson (R) and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes (D)(Northern News Now)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - Sen. Ron Johnson’s lead over Democrat Mandela Barnes was large enough after all the votes from Democratic strongholds in Wisconsin had been counted that Barnes couldn’t close the gap.

That enabled The Associated Press to call the race Wednesday for the Republican incumbent. The AP determined there were no more votes left to count in Democrat-leaning counties like Milwaukee and Dane and that Barnes couldn’t catch up with the votes left to be tallied elsewhere.

Barnes and Johnson got personal in recent days. Barnes said Johnson and his wealthy donors benefited from the tax cut under former President Donald Trump. Johnson defended his accomplishments and said his rival had none.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Associated Press
AP Interactive Map: Wisconsin
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1.9 billion.
Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Northern Wisconsin band performing in Rose Bowl Parade
Tim Michels (R) and Gov. Tony Evers (D)
GOP’s Michels concedes to Democratic Gov. Evers in Wisconsin

Latest News

Alpine Holiday
Alpine Holiday to be held Nov. 11-12 at Columbus Catholic Schools
The Rhinelander Area Food Pantry gratefully received 682 pounds of foods from the FBLA/DECA...
Rhinelander High School students collect food for area food pantry
William Varga has served his sentence imposed on him and will be released from prison back to...
Convicted sex offender to be released in Stevens Point
Voters Reject Merrill Area School District operating referendum