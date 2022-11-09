Why AP called the Wisconsin Senate race for Ron Johnson

WASHINGTON (AP) - Sen. Ron Johnson’s lead over Democrat Mandela Barnes was large enough after all the votes from Democratic strongholds in Wisconsin had been counted that Barnes couldn’t close the gap.

That enabled The Associated Press to call the race Wednesday for the Republican incumbent. The AP determined there were no more votes left to count in Democrat-leaning counties like Milwaukee and Dane and that Barnes couldn’t catch up with the votes left to be tallied elsewhere.

Barnes and Johnson got personal in recent days. Barnes said Johnson and his wealthy donors benefited from the tax cut under former President Donald Trump. Johnson defended his accomplishments and said his rival had none.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.