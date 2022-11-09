News and First Alert Weather App
Voters Reject Merrill Area School District operating referendum

(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 9:36 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Voters in the Merrill School District have said ‘no’ to the proposed operating referendum seeking to allow the district to exceed its state-set revenue limits, starting next school year.

The non-recurring operational referendum sought $2.5 million each year for four school years.

“Yesterday’s ballot question asked voters to renew an operational referendum that expired at the end of last school year. We are grateful to everyone who cast an informed vote, but are disappointed it didn’t pass as we feel our young people should be our community’s highest priority,” said Superintendent Shannon Murray.

Murray said the Board of Education would review the district budget and discuss how to proceed without the additional revenue as soon as practical.

