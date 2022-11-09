Local Veterans Day ceremonies being held this Friday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Since its initial observance on the 11th hour, of the 11th day, of the 11th month in 1919, Veteran’s Day has been a day to celebrate, but also remember, those members in our community who have put their country, families, and friends above themselves in service to ensure our enduring freedoms.

- In November 1919, President Wilson proclaimed Nov. 11 as the first commemoration of Armistice Day with the following words: “To us in America, the reflections of Armistice Day will be filled with solemn pride in the heroism of those who died in the country’s service and with gratitude for the victory, both because of the thing from which it has freed us and because of the opportunity it has given America to show her sympathy with peace and justice in the councils of the nations…”

The original concept for the celebration was for a day observed with parades and public meetings and a brief suspension of business beginning at 11 a.m. The United States Congress officially recognized the end of World War I when it passed a concurrent resolution on June 4, 1926.

Numerous communities will hold public ceremonies on Veteran’s Day. If your organization is hosting an event and would like it added to this list, email news@wsaw.com with the details and a contact phone number.

Clintonville - Aster Assisted Living of Clintonville will be hosting a Veteran’s Day breakfast for veterans, active duty, and their spouses from 7:30 a.m.-10 a.m.

Gillett - Gillett School District will again host a Veteran’s Day Program on Friday in the Secondary School Gymnasium. The program will begin at 9 a.m. There will be performances by Gillett Elementary Students, the High School Band, and the High School Choir as well as presentations by local veterans’ organizations and others.

Marshfield - UW-Stevens Point at Marshfield Continuing Education will be hosting 'A Salute to Heroes: Music for America's Finest' concert at the Helen Connor Laird Theatre. Veterans and students are free with ID. Tickets are $10 and available to purchase at the ticket box office one hour before the performance or at tickets.uwsp.edu

Medford - The Medford VFW Clubhouse Post #5729 Bar is hosting a Veteran’s Day Celebration on Friday starting with a free breakfast for veterans from 6 a.m.-11 a.m. Later, the bar wants you to get your dancing shoes on for Strat cats music playing from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Nekoosa - Ho-Chunk Gaming Nekoosa is hosting a Veteran’s Day Flag Raising ceremony on Friday at 11 a.m. There will be a special guest speaker and The Little Thunder Singers of the Ho-Chunk Nation singing the Ho-Chunk service songs to honor all branches of the military.

Plover - FIRE Fitness Camp is hosting a Veteran’s Day Boot Camp for the public. The event will be held Friday from 5:30 a.m.-6 p.m. and will consist of an intense Army BootCamp experience. Camo attire is highly encouraged to honor our veterans.

Seymour - FIRE Fitness Camp is hosting a Veteran’s Day Black Label event for the public. The military-inspired workout will be held Friday at 7 p.m. Entry fees are $10 for Seymour clients and $15 for non-Seymour clients. Veterans will receive 50% off for entry. Veterans participating will need to message the camp’s Facebook page for the discount.

Stevens Point - The Mid-State Technical College Veterans Committee is hosting the Stevens Point Veteran’s Day Ceremony on Friday at 11 a.m. The ceremony will be held at 1001 Centerpoint Drive. Everyone who is able is invited to attend.

Suring - The Red Maple Country Club will be hosting its 20th Annual Veterans Spaghetti Dinner. All veterans can enjoy a free dinner with take-out meals also available. Silent auctions, bingo, meat raffle, and 50/50 cash raffle along with a DJ for your entertainment. Oconto County Veteran Service Officer Ron Christensen will be the keynote speaker. A Medicare-licensed agent will be available to answer your questions. Non-veteran meals are $7.

Wausau - Willow Springs Garden will be hosting a Veterans Memorial dedication at 11 a.m.

Wausau - Area veteran organizations will be gathering on Veterans Day at 10 a.m. at Bunkers Restaurant. A ceremony will be held outside at the Veterans Memorial Wall beginning at 10:30 a.m. and is open to the public.

Weyauwega - The Rio Lobo Winery and Brewery will be having live music by Tom Winch from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. and in honoring all veterans, bring your military/VA ID card for a buy one get one on your first drink.

Wisconsin Rapids - The Wood County Veteran’s Day Dedication will be held at the Performing Arts Center of Wisconsin Rapids Friday at noon. The dedication is for five veterans who have lost their lives due to service-related illnesses.

