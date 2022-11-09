Shankland, Soik vie for 71st Assembly District, race expected to be tight

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Democratic Representative Katrina Shankland will once again face Scott Soik, a Republican, in the State Assembly race for District 71.

Shankland has held the seat for over a decade. In 2020, Soik lost by about 3,000 votes. This is also expected to be a tight race.

Shankland said she feels confident in her campaign.

“I’ve run an incredibly positive campaign I didn’t spend any money on attack ads, unlike my opponent. I feel very positive about the direction of things and I’m going to continue working until 8 p.m.,” said Shankland.

Soik told NewsChannel 7 he is also feeling good about the election.

“We did as much as we can as candidates and now it’s in the hands of voters,” said Soik during a phone interview on Monday.

Assembly District 71 covers portions of Portage and Wood County, including the city of Stevens Point.

