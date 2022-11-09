Several area athletes ink commitments on signing day

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Area high school athletes put pen to paper Wednesday, inking letters of intent to continue their athletic careers in college.

Beginning at SPASH, four athletes made their signings Wednesday. First, wrestler TJ Schierl signed to continue his career at Ohio State. Schierl has known for years that he’s wanted to be a Buckeye, having watched his brother wrestle there and his sister compete as a gymnast. His brother gave him some advice about continuing at the next level.

“It will be tough,” said Schierl. “It will be a struggle, especially being in the sport of wrestling and stuff, being at that kind of level you will struggle and you will fail at some point in your life, but it’s all about perseverance and coming back and being strong.”

Also at SPASH, Konnor Pilger will be continue swimming at UW-Milwaukee. Pilger got into contact with the Panthers’ swim team over the summer and after exploring his options, he believes that Milwaukee is the right fit for him in both academics and athletics.

“It was kind of the perfect blend of all I was looking,” said Pilger. “The team there was amazing and very welcoming and it just felt like a great fit for me.”

On the girls’ side, state champion golfer Riley Pechinski will be taking her talents to Green Bay. Pechinski signed with UW-Green Bay Wednesday. Golfing and family are both very important to Pechinski, as both have always been joined at the hip.

“I grew up with it. My dad and brother plays it, my grandpa,” said Pechinski. “It just runs through the family. It’s a big day obviously and I cannot wait for the next four years, super excited to just see what it brings me.”

In the world of track and field, sprinter Brittany Beadles will be headed to Winona State. Getting the opportunity to run in college is a joy for Beadles, knowing she can continue doing what she loves.

“It’s something that I would not even be up there signing for something I really love,” said Beadles. “Racing track in high school was just an awesome experience and I really wanted to push myself into the next level and really see where I could be at.”

Elsewhere, in Medford, dual-threat in the circle and at the plate in softball, Martha Miller will continue her career at UW-Green Bay. Playing in college has long been a goal for Miller, and while at times the goal has seen unobtainable, the hard work has paid off.

“For a while I thought it was like a distant thing, but it’s kind of cool the last couple years to be able to work hard and actually have that become a reality,” said Miller. “To be able to have that happen and get to do that today was pretty cool.”

Miller will not be the only one joining that UW-GB squad. Ava Schill of Assumption also signed with the Phoenix Wednesday. Schill won a state title with the Royals last season. She’s excited to continue something that’s played such a big role in her life.

“I think I’m just most excited to keep going and play softball at a higher level and to continue my education,” said Schill. “I’ve grown up with softball. It’s been a big part of my family and it’s awesome to keep going.”

At Wausau West, Lexi White signed officially with Truman State to continue playing basketball. White committed in July, something she had been looking forward to for a long time. For her, Truman State is the perfect place for her.

“Right when I got on campus, I knew that was the spot for me,” said White. “Talking with the coaches, I knew that they wanted me for me, not just as a basketball player, but as a person. I made a great relationship with the coaches, great relationship with the team and just right when I got there, I knew those were the people I wanted to spend the next four years with.”

In Marshfield, two Tigers signed their letters of intent Wednesday. First, Dani Minsaas signed to compete in both basketball and track and field at the University of Sioux Falls. Her primary focus was basketball, but her coaches encouraged her to go out for both. As she signed her letter, she was humbled to see all the supporters there for her.

“It makes me feel very blessed and honored to have this huge opportunity and have all these people that support me,” said Minsaas.

One of Minsaas’s track and field teammates also signing Wednesday. Aubrey Brown, a thrower at Marshfield, will head to Minnesota State-Mankato. Brown initially never wanted to try out for track, instead having interest in softball. However, at the encouragement of her coaches, she gave it a try.

“I figured that I’d give it a try my freshman year and then it ended up getting cancelled so I decided to go back out my sophomore year and I just loved it,” said Brown. “My sophomore year, I worked as hard as I could to get where I am now.”

Finally, at Stanley-Boyd, Teagan Becker signed to continue her career on the hardwood. She’ll be playing basketball at Flagler College.

