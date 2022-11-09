Rib Mountain considers plans for a Chick-fil-A

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - The Rib Mountain Plan Commission will meet with a developer Wednesday night to discuss the possibility of building a Chick-fil-A restaurant on Rib Mountain Drive.

The drive-thru restaurant would be built on the site of the former Olson Carpet One store, which is currently occupied by Spirit Halloween. Director of Community Development Jared Grande says the purpose of the meeting is to allow the property owner to receive feedback from the Plan Commission on the proposed development.

No action will be taken tonight.

