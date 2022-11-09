News and First Alert Weather App
Republican Tom Tiffany wins reelection to U.S. House in Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District

By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 10:15 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - Republican Tom Tiffany wins reelection to U.S. House in Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District.

Tiffany previously served in the Wisconsin State Assembly and State Senate for the 12th District.

There are eight congressional districts in Wisconsin. The 7th Congressional District covers the majority of northern Wisconsin.

During his victory party at the Boat House in Minocqua Tiffany said he was thankful for the widespread support from voters.

“What I talked to the voters about throughout this campaign was, let’s make America strong, safe and free. And to me, that means we got to get back to fiscal responsibility spending within the taxpayers means we have to get back to energy independence, and we need to secure the southern border, because we’re basically a borderless country at this point,” Tiffany explained.

Results as of 10:14 p.m. on Nov. 8
