Republican Johnson holds narrow lead over Democrat Barnes in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Republican U.S. Senator Ron Johnson holds a slight lead over Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes Wednesday morning after the Midterm Election in Wisconsin.

Johnson holds a 51% to 49% lead over Barnes with about 98% of votes counted.

Senate race results as of 9 a.m. on Nov. 9. (WSAW)

“I’m not going to declare victory until those numbers are in, but this race is over,” Johnson said early Wednesday.

Barnes spokesperson Maddy McDaniel said the campaign is waiting for all the votes to be counted.

“We always knew this race would be incredibly close. No matter what anyone says, we are committed to making sure every vote is counted. We will wait and see what the Wisconsin voters have decided after all their voices are heard,” McDaniel says.

In no surprise, Barnes dominated the blue counties of Dane and Milwaukee in the southern part of the state. Red Northeast Wisconsin strongly backed Ron Johnson. The only blue county in our viewing area is Menominee County.

Johnson was first elected in 2010 and has served two six-year terms in the Senate. He previously said he wouldn’t run again, but decided to seek a third term.

Barnes rose to the top of a large pack of Democrats looking to challenge Barnes. Opponents stepped down a head of the primary and backed Barnes.

