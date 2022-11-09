MN man gets 4 years prison in crash that killed Stevens Point woman

WINONA, Minn. (WSAW) - The 35-year-old man convicted of driving drunk during a wrong-way crash that killed a woman from Stevens Point will spend 4 years in prison.

Adam Anderson, 35, was sentenced Wednesday in Winona County Minnesota. He will receive credit for four days spent in custody.

An online incident report stated the Winona man was driving northbound in the southbound lanes of Highway 61 in February, when he struck a vehicle killing the passenger, 20-year-old Hannah Gorman.

Gorman was 2020 graduate of Stevens Point Area Senior High.

Hannah Goman after she received her &quot;Adopt a Senior&quot; gift basket. (WSAW)

Goman was a passenger in a Toyota Camry that was hit by the Chevy Silverado. It happened at the intersection of Highway 61 and Highway 43 . The 21-year-old driver of the Camry, and another passenger, a 22-year-old woman were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Minnesota State Patrol list both as being from Oshkosh.

According to the Winona State University Fall 2021 Dean’s List, Goman was studying nursing and health sciences.

