News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Metro Wausau Housing Assessment Open House to be held Wednesday night

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - People living in the Wausau metro area are invited to an open house at the Weston Municipal Center regarding the area’s housing assessment.

The North Central Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission is completing a regional housing assessment for the Town of Rib Mountain, the villages of Kronenwetter, Maine, Marathon City, Rothschild, and Weston, and cities of Schofield and Wausau. This project uses Census data, real estate data, surveys, and interviews to find out what kinds of housing needs to be built in the region and what communities can do to help.

Surveys and interviews will take place this fall and project completion is December 2022.

The open house starts at 5 p.m. at the old Weston Municipal Center located at 5500 Schofield Ave, in Weston.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Associated Press
AP Interactive Map: Wisconsin
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1.9 billion.
Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Northern Wisconsin band performing in Rose Bowl Parade
Tim Michels (R) and Gov. Tony Evers (D)
GOP’s Michels concedes to Democratic Gov. Evers in Wisconsin

Latest News

Construction at site of Weston's new well on Nov. 9
Construction underway at site of 2 new village of Weston wells
Community support ‘amazing’ for adopt a resident holiday program at NCHC
Sen. Ron Johnson (R) and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes (D)
Why AP called the Wisconsin Senate race for Ron Johnson
Alpine Holiday
Alpine Holiday to be held Nov. 11-12 at Columbus Catholic Schools