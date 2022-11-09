First Alert Weather: Warming with scattered showers and storms through mid-week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A soggy start to Wednesday morning as showers and thunderstorms fall mainly north of HWY 29 ahead of a lifting warm front. Highs warming into the 60s through Thursday, with possible record-breaking highs. A sharp cold front will trigger additional showers and storms over the area, a few of which could become strong to severe. Mother Nature brings pay back starting this weekend.

Payback on the way by the end of the week as temperatures drop into the 30s for the extended forecast (WSAW)

Showers and storms won’t last all day Wednesday. Overcast for much of the area Wednesday, but can’t rule out a stray to scattered shower over the Northwoods. Mild highs rising in the upper 50s to 60.

Scattered showers over the Northwoods Wednesday morning, clearing and will lead to overcast (WSAW)

A slow-moving cold front approaches the region Wednesday night, bringing additional rounds for rain through Thursday. A risk for strong to severe storms thunderstorms to occur Thursday afternoon and evening.

Strong and a possible isolated severe storms possible Thursday afternoon (WSAW)

Showers and storms to progress eastward through the state Thursday night (WSAW)

Areas in southwestern Wisconsin have the greatest threat to see strong to severe storms. Main threats include possible damaging wind gust, and heavy downpours.

Slight risk for strong to severe storms to occur over southwestern Wisconsin Thursday afternoon (WSAW)

Pay back on the way heading into the weekend. A cold blast of air arrives by the end of the weel bringing blustery and chilly conditions to the area. Temperatures falling into the 30s Friday. A chance for snow showers over Northern Wisconsin Friday through Saturday. Light snow showers may reach other areas to the south.

Snow showers to arrive for the area Friday as temperatures drop to freezing point (WSAW)

Below normal temperatures Saturday and Sunday. Highs could struggle to reach 30° in some locations across North-Central Wisconsin. Extended forecast keeps highs in the 30s, and lows in the teens.

Colder temperatures arrive for the weekend. (WSAW)

Cold temperatures linger over the weekend with highs in the upper 20s Sunday (WSAW)

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.