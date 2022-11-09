First Alert Weather Day Thursday & Friday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Thursday and Friday. Threats for severe storms to occur Thursday afternoon, followed by a big drop in temperatures Friday.

A First alert weather day has been declared for Thursday and Friday (WSAW)

Record-breaking highs on the way Thursday as temperatures warm to the mid-60s for much of the Badger State. A slow-moving cold front approaches the region early Thursday, triggering scattered showers and storms across Wisconsin. Recent forecast model trends show storms arriving Thursday afternoon, before the loss of daytime heating (prior to sunset), which increases the threat for severe storms to develop.

A broken line of storms to move east Thursday afternoon. Severe storms possible (WSAW)

Severe storms developing before sunset Thursday across portions of the Badger State (WSAW)

Storms will develop ahead of the cold front. Storms to arrive across North-Central Wisconsin after 2 PM Thursday as a broken squall line. Storms to have an eastward movement, and will quickly zip through the area.

Storms move east through the evening and become less severe after dark (WSAW)

Main threats include severe and damaging winds, plus possible isolated tornadoes.

Damaging severe winds and isolated tornadoes possible within severe storms Thursday afternoon (WSAW)

Any delays in storm arrival time, espeically moving in after sunset, where daytime heating will be lost, our severe weather threat will decrease. As of now, severe weather ingredients look to come together after 2 PM Thursday. But the threat is highly dependent on these ingredients lining up just right. If not, storms will fail to form.

Record breaking highs Thursday in the mid-60s (WSAW)

Temperatures take a big plunge Friday. Highs in the low 30s. (WSAW)

Temperatures take a massive plunge at the end of the week. A 30-40 degree temperature drop from Thursday into Friday. Highs falling into the low 30s. Winds will be blustery. A chance for snow showers over Northern Wisconsin Friday through Saturday. Light snow showers may reach other areas to the south. This cold blast of air to hang out through the weekend and upcoming work week.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.