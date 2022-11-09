Convicted sex offender to be released in Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - William Varga, 39, will be released from prison back to Portage County sometime after Nov. 11 after serving his latest sentence for manufacturing and dealing amphetamines.

Varga had been convicted of manufacturing and delivering amphetamines with revoked probation due to being under supervision. Prior to that conviction, Varga had an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 13-year-old girl. He was convicted in Portage County in 2007. He had a second conviction in Portage County in 2009 for a second inappropriate sexual relationship with a 14-year-old girl. On March 9, 2021, Varga was convicted in Portage County for the manufacture and dealing of amphetamines.

Upon release from prison, Varga will be living at 1504 Water St. in Stevens Point. He will be placed under supervision by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, and monitored by Sex Offender Agent Specialists with the Division of Community Corrections, in Portage County. Varga is also subject to GPS monitoring for the rest of his life.

Varga has additional conditions to not have any unsupervised contact with minors. He also is not allowed to be in taverns, bars, or liquor stores, and cannot consume alcohol or drugs. Varga is to comply with standard sex offender rules and to cooperate with electronic monitoring, including complying with all requirements and lifetime registrant of the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry. Varga’s current address and any change of address will be updated and available online by accessing the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry at www.widocoffenders.org in accordance with Wisconsin State Statute 301.46(2m).

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.