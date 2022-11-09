Construction underway at site of 2 new village of Weston wells

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Construction is underway at the site of two new well for the village of Weston.

The new site is on the eastside of Camp Phillips Road, across from the Scout Center. The well drilling started in mid-September and the site work earlier this month.

Weston Director of Public Works Michael Wodalski said the wells are planned to be operational by the end of August 2023.

