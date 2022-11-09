News and First Alert Weather App
Construction underway at site of 2 new village of Weston wells

Construction at site of Weston's new well on Nov. 9
Construction at site of Weston's new well on Nov. 9(wsaw)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Construction is underway at the site of two new well for the village of Weston.

The new site is on the eastside of Camp Phillips Road, across from the Scout Center. The well drilling started in mid-September and the site work earlier this month.

Weston Director of Public Works Michael Wodalski said the wells are planned to be operational by the end of August 2023.

