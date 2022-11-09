News and First Alert Weather App
Community support ‘amazing’ for adopt a resident holiday program at NCHC

Call North Central Health Care to Adopt a Resident
By Erinn Taylor and Tony Langfellow
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Staff at North Central Health Care say the community’s support for the adopt a resident holiday program has been amazing.

North Central Health Care provides more than 500 gifts each year to the nursing home residents in Mount View Care Center, Pine Crest and to clients being served in one of our many behavioral or mental health programs. As of Nov. 3, 240 people were waiting to be adopted. As of Nov. 8, everyone had been adopted.

“There are people who live out in the community that are sort of isolated and alone. And to know that somebody in the community thought of them, especially at this time of the year. We get all sorts of feedback. They were so happy. They love their gifts. Thank you so much! You know, just made the year,” explained Laural Harder of the feedback they receive during an interview with NewsChannel 7.

Harder is the Manager of Guest & Volunteer Services at NCHC. She said the residents and clients are adopted by organizations, businesses and individuals.

NCHC is still collecting items from the general Donation Suggestion list.

